Idris Elba reveals the song Meghan requested he play at royal wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

Idris Elba reveals the song Meghan requested he play at royal wedding

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 12.03am
Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre at the royal wedding (Chris Jackson/PA)
Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre at the royal wedding (Chris Jackson/PA)

Idris Elba has revealed the Duchess of Sussex made a special request for a Dr Dre song when he was the DJ at the royal wedding.

The Luther star said Meghan asked him to play Still DRE when he took to the decks after the couple’s nuptials in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Elba discussed some of the key moments from his life while co-hosting BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Rap Show with Tiffany Calver on Saturday.

Asked what it was like to DJ for the couple, and what tunes filled the dancefloor, Elba replied: “Still DRE by Dr Dre went off! It was Meghan’s choice.”

Royal wedding
Idris Elba said the Duchess of Sussex requested a song for her wedding party (Mike Egerton/PA)

Elba began his career as a DJ long before finding fame as an actor and he got the chance to show off his real skills in his Netflix show, Turn Up Charlie, in which he played a down-and-out DJ who attempts to rebuild his music career while working as a nanny for his famous best friend’s young daughter.

Elba attended the royal wedding with his wife, Sabrina, alongside celebrity guests including George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams.

During his guest appearance on Radio 1 Xtra, Elba also spoke to Top Boy star, Ashley Walters, who asked if he would accept a role in the upcoming third, and final, series of the Netflix show.

Idris Elba on BBC 1Xtra (BBC)

Walters said: “If there was a next season of Top Boy and we were casting for Dushane’s long-lost brother, are you taking it?”

Elba replied: “Did I just get offered a part in Top Boy on the radio?!

“You know what, every actor that watches Top Boy probably thinks the same; ‘Boy, I would kill that, you know, I would love to be in that’.

“So Ash Boy, it’s very tempting and you’re my boy, so if there was a thing for me to come in and just dip in and out, I feel like I would be honoured to be a part of that.”

The full show will air on BBC Radio 1Xtra or BBC Radio 1 tonight from 9pm to 11pm, or listen back afterwards on BBC Sounds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]