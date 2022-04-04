Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband remembers June Brown as ‘true force of nature’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband remembers June Brown as ‘true force of nature’

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 2.37pm
Dame Barbara Windsor and June Brown (Ian West/PA)
Dame Barbara Windsor and June Brown (Ian West/PA)

The husband of late EastEnders star Dame Barbara Windsor has described June Brown as “a true force of nature” and a “one-off” after her death at 95.

Scott Mitchell, who was married to Dame Barbara from 2000 until her death aged 83 in December 2020, was close friends with Brown and worked as her agent for several years.

He said he will now picture Dame Barbara, Brown and On The Buses actress Anna Karen, who played Aunt Sal in EastEnders and who died in a house fire at the age of 85 earlier this year, in heaven together.

Anna Karen death
Anna Karen died earlier this year (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I am so sad to hear about June’s passing. Not only was she a close, dear friend to Barbara and I, but I also had the privilege of being June’s agent for a number of years.

“A true force of nature who created one of soap’s most iconic soap characters ever in Dot Cotton. Up there with the greats.

“Talking of which, I am imagining a cloud in heaven with June, Barbara and Anna Karen now sitting on it.

“My advice to all angels nearby would be approach with caution.

“Rest in peace dearest June, you were a one-off, and love to all her family.”

Barbara Windsor open letter to PM
Dame Barbara Windsor and her husband Scott Mitchell (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

After Dame Barbara’s death, Brown said she became “great friends” with “Babs” while they worked together on the soap.

She told the PA news agency: “We had adjoining dressing rooms and she was always popping in for coffee, and we’d go to lunch together. She kept me up to date with all the gossip.

“I wished we’d had more scenes together but our only one was in her last episode, when Dot said goodbye to Peggy, knowing she was dying.”

2017 TRIC Awards – London
June Brown with Dame Barbara Windsor in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

Brown said they spoke regularly on the phone following Dame Barbara’s departure from the soap.

“In our last phone call she asked me several times where I was – I finally said ‘I’m at home’ and her comment was ‘I’d like to come to your home’, but it was too late for that.”

She added that her friend would “always be alive in my mind”.

