Former rugby league player Rob Burrow to receive honour at Windsor Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

Former rugby league player Rob Burrow to receive honour at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 2.47am
Rob Burrow will be honoured at Windsor Castle (PA)
Rob Burrow will be honoured at Windsor Castle (PA)

Former rugby league player Rob Burrow will be among a host of high-achievers to receive royal honours at Windsor Castle.

Burrow, 39, who spent 16 years playing for the Leeds Rhinos and was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2019, was made an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours list.

On Tuesday, he will be honoured for his services to both the rugby league and the Motor Neurone Disease community.

British pop star Engelbert Humperdinck will also be honoured at the investiture service at Windsor Castle.

Humperdinck, who rose to prominence in the late 1960s with chart-topping hits like Release Me and The Last Waltz, was made MBE in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Others collecting awards include actor Sir Jonathan Pryce and keyboardist Rick Wakeman.

During his career, the 74-year-old Welsh actor has won two Tony Awards and two Olivier Awards, and was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Pope Francis in The Two Popes.

He has also supported several charities, including Amnesty International, Epilepsy Action and Neurofibromatosis Association.

He was knighted in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for his services to drama and charity.

Meanwhile, Wakeman, best known as the keyboardist in progressive rock band Yes, was awarded CBE on the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Professor Jim Al-Khalili, a physicist, author and broadcast, was also made CBE on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for services to science and public engagement in Stem – and will be honoured in Windsor.

He will be joined by composer and pianist Huw Watkins, who was awarded an MBE, and Dame Catherine Bingham, chair of the UK Government’s Vaccine Taskforce, who was awarded a damehood – both on the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]