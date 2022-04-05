EastEnders star Lacey Turner remembers June Brown as being ‘young at heart’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
EastEnders star Lacey Turner remembers June Brown as being ‘young at heart’

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 11.53am
EastEnders star Lacey Turner remembers ‘young at heart’ June Brown (Andy Butterton/PA)
EastEnders actress Lacey Turner said she could chat to June Brown “like she was a friend of the same age” – despite their age difference.

Brown, who played chain-smoking Dot Cotton on the BBC soap for more than 30 years, died at her home on Sunday aged 95.

Turner, 34, who was a teenager when she joined the programme, said she feels “blessed and lucky” to have “so many special memories of June”.

June Brown 90th birthday
Adam Woodyatt, Sean O’Connor, Sharon Batten and Lacey Turner surprise June Brown with cake and flowers to help her celebrate her 90th birthday on the set of EastEnders (Kieron McCarron/PA)

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, the actress, who joined EastEnders as Stacey Slater in 2004, said: “It’s just so surreal. You turn up on your first day at work and you’re blessed with the presence of the likes of June Brown, Barbara Windsor and Wendy Richard… all these incredible icons. It’s just mind-blowing.

“To watch them work over the years, it truly is an honour because they work with the old-school glamour that isn’t around anymore.

“Just to be around (Brown)… I was 16 or 17 and June would have been late 70s, and you could have a conversation like she was a friend of the same age. It was amazing.”

Brown first set foot in Walford’s Albert Square in 1985 in the soap’s 40th episode, quickly becoming one of the best-loved and most memorable characters.

Turner added: “She wasn’t like Dot so much at all. She really had a great sense of humour, she was incredibly witty and she was so young at heart.

June Brown death
Several of the EastEnders cast with the award for TV Soap of the year during the 2017 Television and Radio Industries Club Awards (Ian West/PA)

“She knew everything. She was just full of knowledge. What 90-something year old can become friends with Lady Gaga? She was really quite incredible.”

Lacey said she learnt “true professionalism” by sharing the screen with Brown.

“Often, you would turn up for a scene and she would have rewritten it on the day so you have got a couple of minutes to learn it, but you trusted in June,” she said.

“You knew it was going to be better and she did go to the lengths to get someone to print it off for you, which always made me giggle because you would just turn up and have a whole new scene to learn.

“Her professionalism, her care and passion for her craft and the detail that she put into her character was mesmerising to watch. Both watching Dot and listening to June, I was absolutely mesmerised.”

EastEnders star John Altman, who played Brown’s on-screen son “nasty” Nick Cotton, said she was a “real stickler” for the script being accurate and would often guide him in scenes.

“(They were) treasured moments for me in my career. It was such a joy to work with her,” he said on Good Morning Britain.

June Brown death
John Altman and June Brown (Ian West/PA)

“She was older than me so she was more experienced. She’d guide me sometimes, saying, ‘Slow down a bit on that, dear.’

“She was a dear friend, someone I could confide in, and probably my second mother, really. My real mother said she looked more like my mother than she did.”

Lord Michael Cashman, who joined EastEnders in 1986 playing Colin Russell, said he “hit it off” with Brown straight away and admired how she fought for her character on the set.

“When she fell out with the show, which she did because she loved it, it was often because the writing did not match what she thought it should and didn’t match Dot,” he said.

“She fought for Dot. She understood Dot. Becoming a national treasure, it trips off the tongue easily but it was June that became the national treasure with Dot.

“Often in a soap, you know the character but you never know the actress. June showed us her, that brilliant woman, the truth, the integrity, and it’s that which shone through her character, through her acting and through the show.”

Lord Michael said Brown “loved” being around good actors.

He added: “If you didn’t know the lines, she had little time for you. She had classical training, she had worked her way up and she expected you to do your job. She was incredible.”

