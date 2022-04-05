Camilla meets Bernardine Evaristo at Clarence House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

Camilla meets Bernardine Evaristo at Clarence House

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 3.45pm
The Duchess of Cornwall with Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall with Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall has welcomed Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo to her Clarence House home.

The pair met on Tuesday to mark the writer’s appointment as the new president of the Royal Society of Literature, of which Camilla is patron.

Chatting about plans for the charity, the duchess also took the opportunity to discuss Evaristo’s best-selling and award-winning work Girl, Woman, Other with her during the one-to-one meeting.

The pair posed smiling side by side in the duchess’s London residence.

Avid reader Camilla – a passionate promoter of literacy – regularly meets leading writers for her online Reading Room book club.

Evaristo made history as the second woman and first writer of colour to be appointed as president of the society.

The charity, founded in 1820, aims to advance literature by honouring and supporting emerging and established writers.

