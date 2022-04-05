Lindsay Lohan to voice new US high school-themed dating show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lindsay Lohan to voice new US high school-themed dating show

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 6.05pm Updated: April 5 2022, 7.05pm
Lindsay Lohan will narrate a new dating show on Prime Video (Ian West/PA)
Lindsay Lohan has been revealed as the narrator of a new dating show set in a US high school-themed environment.

Lovestruck High will follow 15 British single adults as they attempt to find love in a high school backdrop, filmed in the UK.

Lohan, 35, will be the show’s voiceover artist, charting the ups and downs of the group as they return to the classroom for a second chance at finding love in between lessons.

The actress, who found fame in the 1998 film The Parent Trap, later went on to star in Mean Girls and signed a record deal with Casablanca Records, subsequently releasing two albums.

Lohan recently signed a multi-film deal with Netflix.

Falling For Christmas will be the first film made as part of the deal and is due for release at the end of the year.

As part of the new series on Amazon Prime, she will introduce the many personalities of Lovestruck High’s class of 2022 as they try and find the one.

The students’ aim is to secure a date for the prom, with the hope of being crowned prom royalty and winning 100,000 dollars in prize money.

Lovestruck High will launch on May 18 on Prime Video.

