Adele Roberts and Stephen Fry among nominees at Audio and Radio Industry Awards

BBC Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts, actor Stephen Fry and author Richard Osman are among the nominees at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards (Arias).

This year’s shortlist also features Labour MP Jess Phillips, broadcaster Naga Munchetty and former veteran Radio 1 host Annie Mac.

The awards show which celebrates the audio and radio industry will return with an in-person ceremony at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End on May 3, hosted by TV and radio star Rylan.

Comedian and actor Fry is nominated for Best Factual Series for Edwardian Secrets, via Audible (PA)

Roberts has been nominated for the Radio Times Moment of the Year award for her return to Radio 1 following her bowel cancer announcement in October.

She faces a host of competitors including Mac hosting her last show on Radio 1 after 17 years with the broadcaster, Osman revealing his food addiction on Desert Island Discs and Munchetty discussing her coil pain on Radio 5 Live.

Also nominated are the moment Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore won the Grand National, on talkSPORT, and Reverend Cheryl Meban’s rememberance of Sarah Everard, on BBC Radio Ulster.

He is up against Brixton: Flames on the Frontline, a series by BBC Radio Current Affairs for Radio 5 Live and popular spoken-word series Have You Heard George’s Podcast? Chapter 3 by George the Poet, for BBC Sounds.

Phillips and her Yours Sincerely podcast take on BBC Radio London’s Eddie Nestor and Emma Barnett on Women’s Hour for Best Speech Presenter.

Among the other 25 categories are awards for Best New Show, Best Music Breakfast Show and The Comedy Award.

Comedians and fellow Mock The Week panellists Rosie Jones and Rhys James go head-to-head for the Comedy Award, alongside BBC Radio 4’s alternative soundscape show The Skewer.

Events listed for the Best Coverage prize include the COP26 summit, from BBC Newsbeat, Liverpool Together from BBC Merseyside, and Mental Health Awareness Week on Absolute Radio.

Both BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT are nominated in the category for their coverage of the Euro 2020 Final.

Rylan said: “I love doing radio so much. You can play great music, chat to incredible guests, and speak to listeners around the country who have you switched on in their homes or in their cars.

“And that’s what radio is all about, being there to entertain people or keep them company. It’s an honour to be hosting the 2022 ARIAS and celebrate the very best in audio, from Best New Presenter and Best Local Radio show, to the big Moment of the Year.

“I can’t wait to get together with all my friends and colleagues in the industry on 3rd May at the Adelphi Theatre and have an ARIAS that’s back in full swing.”

The Audio and Radio Industry Awards (Arias) ceremony is due to be held at the Adelphi Theatre, London on May 3.