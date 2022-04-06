Jim Carrey and Jung Ho-Yeon join The Weeknd for latest music video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Jim Carrey and Jung Ho-Yeon join The Weeknd for latest music video

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 1.31am
Jim Carrey and Jung Ho-Yeon join The Weeknd for latest music video (PA/AP)
Jim Carrey and Jung Ho-Yeon join The Weeknd for latest music video (PA/AP)

Jim Carrey and Squid Game star Jung Ho-Yeon join The Weeknd in a newly released music video for his song Out Of Time.

The award-winning Korean actress sings karaoke with the R&B superstar while the comedian makes a cameo as a creepy surgeon.

Out Of Time features on The Weeknd’s latest album Dawn FM which was released in January and features collaborators including Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and Carrey.

In the video the singer meets Ho-Yeon in a hotel lift, later sharing drinks with her as the pair sing the words to the song back to each other in a karaoke bar.

They run joyfully through the lobby of the hotel together and are seen walking down a corridor before the song takes a darker turn.

The voice of Carrey, which also features on the album’s recording, can be heard to say: “Don’t you dare touch that dial.

“Because like the song says, you are out of time. You’re almost there but don’t panic.

“There’s still more music to come before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance.

“Soon you’ll be healed, forgiven and refreshed, free from all trauma, pain, guilt and shame. You may even forget your own name.”

The face of the comedian then looms through a magnifying glass as The Weeknd is fitted with a younger face.

The Weeknd tweeted after the video’s release, thanking Carrey and Ho-Yeon and said the project was a “dream collab”.

The comedian later responded to his fellow Canadian: “It was magic for me too, my friend. Collabra-cadabra!”

Carrey has told Access Hollywood he was “probably” retiring from showbiz unless he was offered scripts that were “really important for people to see”.

“I really like my quiet life,” he said.

Ho-Yeon was recently recognised for her role in Netflix’s international hit series at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, where she won outstanding performance for female actor in a drama series.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier