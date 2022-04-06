Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married by Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were married by an Elvis impersonator at a ceremony in Las Vegas after the 64th Grammy awards.

The Hollywood power couple exchanged vows and were serenaded by the singer, who officiated the short ceremony at the One Love Chapel in Nevada.

Marty Frierson, owner of the chapel, told the PA news agency he had received a phone call “asking for Elvis” in the early hours of Monday morning.

“They said ‘we need Elvis’ and I said that may be possible but let me check,” he said.

“I checked around, found that Elvis could officiate their wedding and called back and told them to book online to make sure they were serious.”

Mr Frierson said he was not told which celebrities were coming to be wed at the chapel prior to their arrival, but that the couple had arrived at 1.45am (9.45am London) with four guests who had filmed the occasion.

“They spoke to Elvis, did the paperwork and Elvis married them, they danced, there was a lot of kissing and hugging.

The couple have attracted attention on red carpets since they began dating (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Afterwards Elvis sang three songs, they walked out and did the bouquet toss…(Kourtney) tossed it… It was maybe a two-minute ceremony.”

Mr Frierson said he had asked for a picture of the newly-weds but his request had been denied.

“I didn’t know who it was until the limo pulled up because they said ‘it’s a celebrity but we can’t tell you who it is,’” he said.

“The manager came out and told me because I was trying to figure out who it was, which is hard to do.”

In the state of Nevada it is required that couples obtain a marriage licence before the union is official.

Mr Frierson said Kardashian and Barker had arrived for the ceremony with “a white envelope” but he was uncertain what it contained.

Neither Kardashian nor Barker have announced the news officially on social media.