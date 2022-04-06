Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married by Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married by Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 2.17am Updated: April 6 2022, 2.33am
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been married by an Elvis impersonator in a Las Vegas chapel (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been married by an Elvis impersonator in a Las Vegas chapel (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were married by an Elvis impersonator at a ceremony in Las Vegas after the 64th Grammy awards.

The Hollywood power couple exchanged vows and were serenaded by the singer, who officiated the short ceremony at the One Love Chapel in Nevada.

Marty Frierson, owner of the chapel, told the PA news agency he had received a phone call “asking for Elvis” in the early hours of Monday morning.

“They said ‘we need Elvis’ and I said that may be possible but let me check,” he said.

“I checked around, found that Elvis could officiate their wedding and called back and told them to book online to make sure they were serious.”

Mr Frierson said he was not told which celebrities were coming to be wed at the chapel prior to their arrival, but that the couple had arrived at 1.45am (9.45am London) with four guests who had filmed the occasion.

“They spoke to Elvis, did the paperwork and Elvis married them, they danced, there was a lot of kissing and hugging.

PePeople-Kardashian-Barker Wedding
The couple have attracted attention on red carpets since they began dating (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Afterwards Elvis sang three songs, they walked out and did the bouquet toss…(Kourtney) tossed it… It was maybe a two-minute ceremony.”

Mr Frierson said he had asked for a picture of the newly-weds but his request had been denied.

“I didn’t know who it was until the limo pulled up because they said ‘it’s a celebrity but we can’t tell you who it is,’” he said.

“The manager came out and told me because I was trying to figure out who it was, which is hard to do.”

In the state of Nevada it is required that couples obtain a marriage licence before the union is official.

Mr Frierson said Kardashian and Barker had arrived for the ceremony with “a white envelope” but he was uncertain what it contained.

Neither Kardashian nor Barker have announced the news officially on social media.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]