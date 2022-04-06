Rihanna has ‘new levels of love and respect’ for her mother due to pregnancy By Press Association April 6 2022, 6.11am Rihanna has ‘new levels of love and respect’ for her mother due to her pregnancy (Isabel Infantes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rihanna says she has “new levels of love and her respect” for her mother due to her own pregnancy experience as she wished her a happy birthday. The 36 year-old singer, who is preparing to welcome her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky, described her mother as “the true MVP (most valuable player)” and promised the pair would celebrate. Sharing a picture of the two on Instagram, she wrote: “Today is my Queen’s birthday!!! View this post on InstagramA post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) “Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain! “She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!! “Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Olivia Rodrigo claims her second major Grammy of the night Gregg Wallace celebrates ‘love for our mums’ with wife Anna and her mother Rina Lizzo thanks ‘incredible women’ who took part in her new reality TV series Mother and ex-partner jailed for killing two-year-old after weeks of abuse