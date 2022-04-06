Rihanna has ‘new levels of love and respect’ for her mother due to pregnancy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rihanna says she has “new levels of love and her respect” for her mother due to her own pregnancy experience as she wished her a happy birthday.

The 36 year-old singer, who is preparing to welcome her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky, described her mother as “the true MVP (most valuable player)” and promised the pair would celebrate.

Sharing a picture of the two on Instagram, she wrote: “Today is my Queen’s birthday!!!

“Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!

“She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!!

“Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!”