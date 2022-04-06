Unheard Sir Paul McCartney demo recording to go under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Unheard Sir Paul McCartney demo recording to go under the hammer

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 5.33pm
The Maxell C-60 audio cassette also features a handwritten label detailing the name of the song (Omega Auction/PA)
A previously unheard cassette recording by Sir Paul McCartney is expected to fetch £10,000 at auction this month.

The recording sees the former Beatle, who turns 80 in June, performing a demo version of his original song Attention, which would eventually end up on his bandmate Sir Ringo Starr’s 1981 album Stop And Smell The Roses.

The demo version runs for four minutes and two seconds and features Sir Paul singing, playing the piano and creating a basic percussion sound with his voice.

The cassette will be auctioned on April 26 (Omega Auction/PA)

A Maxell C-60 audio cassette also features a handwritten label detailing the name of the song.

It has been submitted for sale at Merseyside business Omega Auctions by veteran rhythm and blues saxophonist Howie Casey, who played on the Sir Ringo album and was given the cassette as a reference in preparation for the recording sessions.

His wife Sheila would perform backing vocals on the track alongside Linda McCartney, the auction house said.

The lot dates from about a decade after the Fab Four’s split in 1970, after which each member went on to solo projects while continuing to occasionally collaborate.

The cassette will go under the hammer on April 26 with a projected price tag of £10,000.

The Beatles Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years premiere – London
The song by Sir Paul, right, ended up on Sir Ringo’s 1981 album Stop And Smell The Roses (Yui Mok/PA)

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: “We sold a similar cassette demo tape in May 2020 which fetched £8,000 so we are well aware of the significant interest in previously unheard examples of Paul McCartney’s amazing body of work.

“To hear him unaccompanied working through the bones of a song like this is really fascinating and it does give an insight into his startling talent for songwriting.

“We are excited to see what it will fetch on the day.”

It was recently announced that Sir Paul’s childhood home in Allerton, Liverpool, is set to open its doors to a new generation of aspiring musicians.

To mark his 80th birthday in June, and the 60th anniversary of the Beatles’ debut single Love Me Do in October, the National Trust is launching The Forthlin Sessions, which will give unsigned artists the chance to visit, write and play music in the terraced house.

