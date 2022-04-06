The Royal College of Music ranked global number one for performing arts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The Royal College of Music ranked global number one for performing arts

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 6.33pm
The Royal College of Music, London (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Royal College of Music, London (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Royal College of Music (RCM) has been ranked as the world’s leading institution for performing arts, according to new global rankings.

The London conservatoire, which was established in 1883, was named number one in the 2022 QS World University Rankings by subject.

This is the first time it has taken the top spot, overtaking The Juilliard School in New York which has held the position since 2016, when this categorisation was first introduced.

For the past six years, the London college has been ranked top in the UK and also in Europe for four of those years.

The RCM was established under a royal charter, with the Prince of Wales currently acting as president of the conservatoire.

Notable alumni of the institution include classical composers Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Gustav Holst, Ralph Vaughan Williams, as well as musical theatre star Alfie Boe and theatre boss Lord (Andrew) Lloyd-Webber.

Director of the Royal College of Music, Professor Colin Lawson, said: “I am enormously proud of the entire RCM community.

“To be ranked as the global number one institution for performing arts reflects the dedicated work by the teaching staff, professors and professional services staff, all of whom work tirelessly to ensure that RCM students receive the best possible opportunities in an environment that closely mirrors the professional world.

“This result is testament to our ongoing commitment to our talented students who choose to study at this world-leading institution.”

Prince of Wales visit to Royal College of Music
The Prince of Wales is the president of the Royal College of Music (Alistair Grant/PA)

Vienna’s University of Music and Performing Arts came second in the global rankings, while The Juilliard School took third and Conservatoire de Paris came fourth.

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) was the next highest placed UK institution coming fifth in the world.

The QS rankings aim to measure the “strength and quality of teaching, the quality and output of research activity, employability and the RCM’s international profile”.

Rankings are compiled from the opinions of academics and employers and from analysis of research output and impact.

