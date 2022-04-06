Adele, Ed Sheeran and Dave among nominees for Ivor Novello Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Adele, Ed Sheeran and Dave among nominees for Ivor Novello Awards

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 12.03am
Ed Sheeran, Adele and Dave are among the Ivor nominees (Ian West/PA)
Ed Sheeran, Adele and Dave are among the Ivor nominees (Ian West/PA)

Adele, Ed Sheeran and Dave are among some of the biggest names in British music who have been nominated for this year’s Ivor Novello Awards.

Inflo, who has produced and co-written for the likes of Adele, Little Simz and Michael Kiwanuka, leads the pack with four nominations.

The awards ceremony, which celebrates songwriting and composition, will be held at Grosvenor House in London on May 19.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Little Simz has been nominated in the best album and best contemporary song categories (Ian West/PA)

Inflo, whose real name is Dean Josiah Cover, has received three nods in the best album category for his part in co-writing songs on Cleo Sol’s record Mother, the alternative band Sault’s album Nine alongside Jack Penate and Cleo Sol, and Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

He will also face competition for the award from the album Pink Noise written by Laura Mvula and Dann Hume, and Spare Ribs by Sleaford Mods, written by Andrew Fearn and Jason Williamson.

His fourth nomination comes in the best contemporary song category for his co-writing credits on Little Simz’s track I Love You, I Hate You.

The song will go up against Body by Russ Millions and Tion Wayne, Coming Back by James Blake featuring SZA, Don’t Judge Me by FKA Twigs, Headie One and Fred again, and Just For Me by Ivor Novello rising star award nominee PinkPantheress.

Also nominated for the rising star award are newcomers Ashaine White, Luz, Matilda Mann and Naomi Kimpenu.

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran has picked up three nominations for the 2022 Ivor Novello Awards (Aaron Chown/PA)

Chart-topping singer Sheeran follows with three nominations, including two mentions in the PRs for music most performed work category for his hit singles Bad Habits and Shivers.

He has also received a nod in the songwriter of the year category alongside Adele, Coldplay, Dave and Raye.

Multi-award winning singer Adele has also been nominated for the best song musically and lyrically award for her hit track Easy On Me – which won the 2022 Brit Award for British single.

It will go up against All You Ever Wanted by Rag’n’Bone Man, Haunted House by Holly Humberstone, Let’s Go Home Together by Ella Henderson and Tom Grennan, and Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under.

TRNSMT Festival
Sam Fender has been nominated for the best song musically and lyrically award (Lesley Martin/PA)

Shaznay Lewis, an Ivor Novello Award winner and judge for The Ivors, said: “It’s been a standout year for music and I am full of admiration for the 77 talented songwriters and composers we are celebrating this year.

“Their work and words touch on a dizzying range of emotions, and I count myself lucky to have heard their stories.

“As it has every year since 1956, The Ivors celebrates the outstanding creation of music, and I’d like to say a huge congratulations to every nominee.”

