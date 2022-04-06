Man who stalked Loose Women star Denise Welch to be sentenced today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man who stalked Loose Women star Denise Welch to be sentenced today

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 12.41am
A man who admitted to stalking Loose Women star Denise Welch will be sentenced today (Ian West/PA)
A man who admitted to stalking Loose Women star Denise Welch will be sentenced today.

Toraq Wyngard, 53, admitted to stalking the Hollyoaks actress and causing serious alarm or distress for offences which occurred between September 18, 2020, and February 11, 2021.

He also pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a knife, criminal damage, and arson, after setting fire to a skip in the driveway of the Cheshire home Ms Welch shares with husband Lincoln Townley, Cheshire Police said.

In a statement released by police last year, Ms Welch said she and her husband were relieved Wyngard had pleaded guilty.

Crown court stock
Toraq Wyngard pleaded guilty to stalking Denise Welch at Chester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

“This has been an incredibly terrifying and stressful time for me and our family,” the actress said.

Wyngard, of Cannon Street in Salford, Greater Manchester, was found near the star’s home in 2020 when police were called to a fire, which spread from the skip to the garage attached to the property, police said.

When officers searched the 53-year-old, they found a knife in his backpack.

Welch, 63, who played Trish Minniver in Hollyoaks and Natalie Barnes in Coronation Street, is a regular panellist on Loose Women and has also appeared on Waterloo Road and as a contestant on Dancing On Ice.

