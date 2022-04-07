Top Gun: Maverick premiere to take place as Royal Film Performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lifestyle

Top Gun: Maverick premiere to take place as Royal Film Performance

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 10.37am
Tom Cruise stars in Top Gun: Maverick (Matt Crossick/PA)
Tom Cruise stars in Top Gun: Maverick (Matt Crossick/PA)

The highly anticipated Top Gun sequel, Maverick, will open in London with a Royal Film Performance.

The UK premiere of the action thriller starring Tom Cruise will take place on Thursday May 19 with members of the royal family likely to be in attendance.

The fundraising event is held in aid of The Film and TV Charity, which supports people working behind the scenes in the UK’s screen sector.

Maverick sees Hollywood star Cruise reprise the role of US naval aviator Pete Mitchell and is being released 36 years after the 1986 original.

It was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially called the Royal Command Film Performance, the first Royal Film Performance took place at the Empire Cinema in Leicester Square in 1946 and was attended by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret.

The film shown was A Matter Of Life And Death starring David Niven.

The most recent performance featured a screening of First World War epic 1917, directed by Sir Sam Mendes, and took place in 2019 at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in attendance.

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of Top Gun: Maverick, said: “I am delighted that the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick will take place in aid of The Film and TV Charity. After 36 years, we are thrilled to bring Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell back to the big screen with the help of an incredible cast and truly talented crew.

“We know audiences around the world are going to love returning to the skies in this long-awaited return, and we are thrilled to be able to support such an amazing charity that continues to aid and support the UK film industry.”

Royal Film Performance of ‘1917
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attend the Royal Film Performance of 1917 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

John Fletcher, managing director of Paramount Pictures UK, said: “We are hugely excited and honoured that Top Gun: Maverick will be the 72nd Royal Film Performance 2022.

“We feel this worthy charity is a fantastic partner for this hugely anticipated movie and on behalf of Paramount we look forward to welcoming everyone to what we hope will be a most memorable night.”

Alex Pumfrey, chief executive of The Film and TV Charity, said: “The last couple of years have been incredibly tough for everyone, not least people working behind the scenes who saw their livelihoods threatened by the pandemic.

“After such a challenging time, it really does feel special to be using the platform that is The Royal Film Performance to celebrate the return of event cinema, and also to shine a light on the support we’re able to offer to those who make it all possible.

“Thanks to the generosity of our guests, and the thousands of people and organisations who have donated to the charity, we have been able to support more than 10,000 people in the last two years – and our work is only just beginning.”

Paramount Pictures will release Top Gun: Maverick in the UK and Ireland on May 25.

