David Tennant to play Macbeth in new radio drama

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 11.57am
David Tennant will play Macbeth in a new production for Radio 4 (Isabel Infantes/PA)
David Tennant will play Macbeth in a new production for Radio 4 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

David Tennant will play the role of Macbeth in a new broadcast of the tragedy for BBC Radio 4.

Tennant, 50, joins a number of Scottish actors to portray William Shakespeare’s tyrannical king, following past performances from James McAvoy, Alan Cumming and Nicol Williamson.

The former Doctor Who star will play the titular role in a broadcast airing later this month.

Tennant is no stranger to Shakespeare’s work, having previously performed lead roles in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Hamlet, Richard II and Romeo And Juliet.

He also previously undertook the role of Malvolio in a three-part series of Twelfth Night on Radio 3 in 2013.

Bafta award winner Daniela Nardini will feature as Lady Macbeth in the new broadcast, with Stuart McQuarrie as Banquo, Alec Newman as Macduff and Naana Agyei-Ampadu as Lady Macduff.

Radio 4’s commissioning editor for drama and fiction Alison Hindell said: “Macbeth is a part of great significance for any actor, but particularly so for Scottish players.

“As David Tennant makes a welcome return to Radio 4 audio drama, we look forward to this performance with great anticipation.”

Much Ado About Nothing production
David Tennant previously played Benedict in a 2011 production of Shakespeare’s comedy Much Ado About Nothing, alongside Catherine Tate (Johan Persson/PA)

Part one of Radio 4’s Macbeth will air between 3pm and 4pm on April 23, coinciding with the date on which Shakespeare’s birthday is traditionally celebrated due to his precise birthdate being unknown.

The broadcast will also proceed the 400th anniversary of the publication of Shakespeare’s first folio, Mr. William Shakespeares Comedies, Histories, & Tragedies, which will be celebrated in 2023.

The second hour-long instalment of the play will air at the same time the following day.

