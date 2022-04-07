Tom Felton to play Guy Fawkes in new immersive attraction at Tower of London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tom Felton to play Guy Fawkes in new immersive attraction at Tower of London

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 8.59pm
Tom Felton (Ian West/PA)
Tom Felton is to star as Guy Fawkes in a new immersive attraction exploring the Gunpowder Plot at the Tower of London.

The Harry Potter star, 34, will play the infamous criminal who was executed after attempting to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605.

The new virtual experience – The Gunpowder Plot –  aims to transport visitors back in time to this historic moment through a combination of live theatre, virtual reality and multi-sensory special effects.

Felton will lead the attraction’s digital cast, with the actor noting he has had an “incredible time helping put together this immersive virtual experience”.

The attraction will see visitors undertake a mission to infiltrate the plotters, earn their trust and then join them.

It will take place in a purpose-designed immersive theatre space in the vaults, last accessible to the public two decades ago, within the Tower of London.

The vaults sit beneath the infamous Tower Hill site where much of the prelude to the gunpowder plot took place before Fawkes’ torture and eventual death.

Hannah Price will act as creative director of the project and Danny Robins as the writer, who also wrote the supernatural thriller play 2:22 – A Ghost Story, which Felton will be joining the cast of when it moves theatres for a new season.

Robins described the experience as if “somebody made a brilliant movie version of The Gunpowder Plot and it came to life around you and exploded in your face with bits of Jacobean London flying at you”.

The Gunpowder Plot immersive attraction will open at the Tower of London on May 20.

