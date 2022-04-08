Dwayne Johnson and Samuel L Jackson to present at Kid’s Choice Awards 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dwayne Johnson and Samuel L Jackson to present at Kid’s Choice Awards 2022

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 2.51am
Dwayne Johnson and Samuel L Jackson to present 2022 Kid’s Choice Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dwayne Johnson and Samuel L Jackson to present 2022 Kid’s Choice Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Samuel L Jackson and Dwayne Johnson are among the presenters at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards this year.

The action heroes will join a roster of A-listers at the 35th annual awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

The ceremony will be hosted by former child star Miranda Cosgrove and American football player Rob Gronkowski.

Captain Marvel European Premiere – London
Samuel L Jackson joins the presenting line up at the awards in Santa Monica, California (Ian West/PA)

The PA news agency understands that Jackson and Johnson will be joined at the ceremony by other stars including Simon Cowell, comedian Kevin Hart and Isla Fisher.

The Kids’ Choice Awards celebrate fan-favourite stars across film, television, music, sports and more – with this year’s event tipped to feature “1,000 epic slimings”.

Grammy award-winning artist Kid Cudi and multi-Grammy nominee Jack Harlow are slated to perform at the ceremony.

“I grew up on Nickelodeon so to be nominated and perform at the Kids’ Choice Awards is crazy. Here’s to hoping I get slimed,” said Harlow.

European Premiere of Despicable Me – London
The ceremony will be hosted by former child star Miranda Cosgrove (Ian West/PA)

Kid Cudi said: “I can’t believe my late 30-something butt gets to party at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

“I grew up loving Nickelodeon and it’s been a dream of mine to get slimed.

“Can’t wait to perform my new single from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Stars in the Sky, along with a special tune dedicated to all the dreamers out there who might be struggling in life.

“This one’s for you.”

The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards will air at 12.30am UK time on Sunday.

