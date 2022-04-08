Colin and Justin transform Canadian hotel in new TV project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Colin and Justin transform Canadian hotel in new TV project

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 12.09pm
Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan will become hoteliers for the first time in their new Channel 5 show (Channel 5/PA)
Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan will become hoteliers for the first time in their new Channel 5 show (Channel 5/PA)

Scottish interior designers Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan will return to TV screens with a project that sees them transform a run-down hotel in rural Canada into a luxury boutique destination.

Colin And Justin’s Great Canadian Escape will follow the couple as they become first-time hoteliers, after buying a tired hotel in a small town in Nova Scotia with the hope of overhauling the dated building.

The couple are no strangers to reality TV, having previously presented a variety of home renovation and interior design shows since the early noughties, including Channel 5’s How Not To Decorate and Colin And Justin’s Cabin Pressure, which aired in Canada.

For their new project, they are tasked with transforming the 21-room hotel, including a restaurant and beach house, which they hope will be open to guests at the beginning of the summer.

The duo, both originally from Glasgow, have been together since 1986 and split their time between the UK and Canada.

Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan
Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan will share their experience of moving to rural Canada (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The four-part series will not only charter the pair’s risky venture and their attempts to renovate the hotel, but will also document their personal journey as they settle into a rural Canadian community.

The show will see McAllister and Ryan trying to get the local town on board and hiring local tradespeople and suppliers, from lumber merchants to blacksmiths and hotel staff.

Viewers will also get an insight into what life is like living in remote Canada.

McAllister and Ryan said: “We’re super-excited to be returning to Channel 5 with this series that follows our Canadian hotel adventure. It started in the early part of the pandemic when we felt locked out from our regular lives in Glasgow, London and Toronto.

“When we stumbled across an exciting hotel for sale in Cape Breton, in need of major updating but with so much potential, we emptied our bank account and ploughed our pension into the purchase. What we quickly learned is that there’s no such thing as a bargain.

“Have we made the wrong decision, and can our relationship weather the storm? As hoteliers with no experience whatsoever, some might say we’re in over our heads… our toughest challenge ever, but we can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Colin And Justin’s Great Canadian Escape will air on Channel 5 later this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier