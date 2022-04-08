Mads Mikkelsen urges caution when discussing JK Rowling gender controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mads Mikkelsen urges caution when discussing JK Rowling gender controversy

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 4.31pm
Mads Mikkelsen (Ian West/PA)
Mads Mikkelsen (Ian West/PA)

Mads Mikkelsen has said people should be “very careful” they know what they are talking about when discussing the controversy surrounding JK Rowling’s views on gender.

Critics have accused the Harry Potter author of being transphobic, an allegation she strongly denies.

Danish actor Mikkelsen, who plays evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts movie, addressed the issue during an interview with GQ Hype.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore world premiere
Author JK Rowling (Ian West/PA)

He said: “People treat it a little flippantly, like, ‘Isn’t that a disgrace?’ And every time you ask somebody, you can’t really figure out what she said.

“But if the reaction is that crazy, we have to be very careful that we know what we’re talking about.”

In June 2020 Rowling wrote an essay explaining how she was partly motivated to speak about transgender issues because of her experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Mikkelsen, 56, said he had not read the 5,000-word blog and was not familiar with her views.

He added: “I have a habit of not commenting on things that I don’t know anything about, and I actually think that would suit the entire world.”

Johnny Depp court case
Johnny Depp left the production and was replaced by Mikkelsen (Yui Mok/PA)

Mikkelsen recently took over the role of Grindelwald from Johnny Depp, who left the Harry Potter prequel series after losing a High Court battle against the Sun newspaper over an article which labelled him a “wife beater”.

The actor, whose credits include Bond villain Le Chiffre and Dr Hannibal Lecter in the TV series Hannibal, was subsequently announced as Depp’s replacement.

Recalling the urgency with which the producers approached him for the role, he said: “Obviously there was a situation that had to be solved overnight … They were just panicking.”

The Secrets Of Dumbledore, the latest film in the magical franchise, sees evil wizard Grindelwald face off against Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore for the future of the wizarding world.

It arrives in cinemas on April 8.

Read the full interview in GQ Hype.

