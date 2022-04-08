Harry Styles lands second solo number one single with As It Was

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Harry Styles lands second solo number one single with As It Was

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 6.01pm
Harry Styles scored his latest number one (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles has scored his second solo number one single with As It Was – achieving the biggest opening week of any single in 2022 so far.

The former One Direction star’s new track secured 94,000 chart sales including 10.5 million streams over the past seven days, according to the Official Charts Company.

This gives it the biggest first week of any song since Sausage Rolls For Everyone by LadBaby featuring Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John in December last year.

Additionally, the high-tempo, 1980s-inspired track is the most-downloaded song of the past week.

As It Was is the first single from the singer’s third solo album, Harry’s House, which will be released on May 20.

Styles released his self-titled debut album in 2017 and his second offering, Fine Line, in 2019.

As part of One Direction, he scored four UK number one singles and four UK number one albums, plus numerous top 10s.

His chart success pushes Starlight by Dave to the number two spot after four weeks at the top.

Red Hot Chili Peppers lead singer Anthony Kiedis with bassist Flea (Danny Lawson/PA)

On the albums chart, Red Hot Chili Peppers earn their fifth number one album with Unlimited Love, 20 years after claiming their first chart-topper.

Their 12th studio album sees members Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Chad Smith reunite with guitarist John Frusciante for the first time since his departure in 2009.

The LA rockers previously topped the charts in the UK with By The Way (2002), Live in Hyde Park (2004), Stadium Arcadium (2006) and I’m With You (2011).

Following the death of singer Tom Parker, The Wanted’s greatest hits collection, Most Wanted, rises 80 places to number 22 in the charts.

Parker was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October 2022, and he died surrounded by family and friends on March 30.

