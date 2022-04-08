Real Housewives star owes nearly £1m after marriage breakdown, judge told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Real Housewives star owes nearly £1m after marriage breakdown, judge told

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 6.17pm Updated: April 8 2022, 6.47pm
Stars of The Real Housewives of Cheshire including Lauren Simon (Ian West/PA)
A woman who starred in ITV television show The Real Housewives Of Cheshire owes nearly £1 million after becoming embroiled in a family court litigation following the breakdown of her marriage, a judge has been told.

Lauren Simon had borrowed to pay for lawyers to represent her during a dispute over money with Paul Simon, Deputy High Court Judge Nicholas Cusworth heard.

But she had subsequently entered into an out-of-court agreement which “compromised all of her financial claims”.

A litigation lending firm called Integro Funding, which trades under the name Level, had given her a series of loans which now totalled, with interest, nearly £1 million, the judge was told.

Lauren Simon litigation
The Real Housewives Of Cheshire is broadcast on ITV (PA)

Judge Cusworth has now concluded that Level should be a party to ongoing litigation involving Simon and Mr Simon.

The judge has outlined detail in a ruling on the latest stage of the litigation, which began in 2016, following a recent family court hearing in London.

He named both Simon and Mr Simon in the ruling.

Another judge had ruled, in 2018, that Simon should get a £3 million payout.

Court of Appeal judges had overturned that ruling.

Judge Cusworth said Simon and Mr Simon had then agreed, out of court, that she would get a home but “no additional liquid capital”.

He said Simon had entered into an agreement, the “effect of which was to compromise all of her financial claims”, after parting company with her lawyers.

Level had written to the court days after the agreement was reached, explaining that Simon was a “party to a loan agreement in relation to a substantial sum” and asking to be “joined to the proceedings”, said the judge.

A letter from the company said: “We have been made aware that she might be attempting to enter into an agreement with the husband whereby she surrenders the entirety of her lump sum which would prevent her from being able to discharge her obligations under the loan agreement.”

Judge Cusworth said it was “desirable” that Level was a part of proceedings so that “clearly connected issues” between the company and Simon, and between Simon and Mr Simon could be “fairly and expeditiously resolved”.

Judge Cusworth said the out-of-court agreement gave Simon “the right to reside in a property” owned by Mr Simon’s trust for the rest of her life.

He said the litigation between Simon and Mr Simon involved other issues besides money.

