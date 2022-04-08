New episode of The Simpsons to feature the show’s first deaf voice actor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

New episode of The Simpsons to feature the show’s first deaf voice actor

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 6.31pm Updated: April 8 2022, 6.37pm
The Simpsons will feature a deaf actor for the first time in new episode (PA)
The Simpsons will feature a deaf actor for the first time in new episode (PA)

A new episode of long-running US cartoon The Simpsons is set to feature a deaf actor for the first time in its 33-year history.

The episode, titled The Sound Of Bleeding Gums, will see Lisa Simpson discover that the son of her musical mentor and saxophone player, Bleeding Gums Murphy, was born deaf.

Lisa will help Monk, played by deaf actor John Autry II, get a cochlear implant.

The episode will also be the first time that American Sign Language (ASL) has been used on the show.

It was written by Loni Steele Sosthand who grew up with jazz music and has a brother who was born deaf.

Autry previously told US media outlet Variety the episode was “part of history”.

“It’s life-changing equality and participation,” he said.

“This can impact change for all of us. It’s about hard of hearing and hearing characters coming together. It’s a part of history.”

It comes following the success of Coda, which won best picture at this year’s Oscars and features a cast of predominantly deaf actors.

The pioneering family drama was widely praised by members of the industry for highlighting the issues of the deaf community and giving more of a platform to its members.

ASL interpreters were used for the first time at the 94th Academy awards on March 27, and again at the 64th Grammy awards a week later – two of showbiz’s biggest nights.

The Sound Of Bleeding Gums is set to air on Sunday April 10.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]