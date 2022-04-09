Lucy Worsley to explore Victorian female murderers in true crime podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lucy Worsley to explore Victorian female murderers in true crime podcast

By Press Association
April 10 2022, 12.03am Updated: April 10 2022, 10.51am
Lucy Worsley will host the podcast (BBC/PA)

TV historian Lucy Worsley will explore 10 of the most shocking violent crimes of the Victorian era carried out by women in a new true crime podcast.

Lady Killers with Lucy Worsley on BBC Radio 4 will see her joined by a team of female historians, lawyers, journalists and psychologists to investigate the crimes of Victorian women from a contemporary feminist perspective. They will why the killers did it and and what the crimes reveal about the role of women in the 19th century.

Among the 10 stories will be two of Britain’s most notorious serial killers: Amelia Dyer, who is thought to have killed hundreds of babies and children entrusted to her care by desperate mothers, and Mary Ann Cotton, who murdered three of her husbands and numerous children and stepchildren.

Worsley will also examine the US trial of Lizzie Borden, which saw women pack the courtroom to watch proceedings as she was acquitted of the axe murders of her father and stepmother.

She will also look at the case of Hannah Mary Tabbs, an African-American woman who killed her lover, and how race had an impact.

Each episode will see Worsley look at the crime, how it was received at the time and how it compares with what happens today.

Worsley said: “Quite a few true-crime podcasts like to titillate and condemn – what I’ve set out to do is to understand these women who killed.

“The historical records of their crimes give us a keyhole through which to look into some fascinating Victorian lives, none of which were easy. I’ve also completely loved working with my fabulous all-female team of modern-day detectives.”

Rhian Roberts, commissioning editor for Radio 4, said: “These dark stories are brought to life by the way Lucy and the team investigate.

“When you hear the court testimonies and the letters these women wrote, it sends shivers down your spine and those Victorian black and white images spring to life. Lucy’s found a new way to ask the question ‘whodunnit?’”

The series will be available as a box set only on BBC Sounds from April 25, and it will broadcast every Wednesday at 11.30am from April 27 on BBC Radio 4.

