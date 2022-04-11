Celebrity line-up announced for second series of Cooking With The Stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Celebrity line-up announced for second series of Cooking With The Stars

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 11.09am
Emma Willis presents the cooking show (Ian West/PA)
Emma Willis presents the cooking show (Ian West/PA)

Anton Du Beke will swap his dancing shoes for kitchen utensils when he competes on Cooking With The Stars.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 55, is one of eight celebrities who will appear on the second series of the ITV show, partnered with TV chef Rosemary Shrager.

He will star alongside Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, The Chase professional quizzer Anne Hegerty and former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins.

Strictly Come Dancing
Anton Du Beke (BBC/PA)

This Morning host and reality TV personality Josie Gibson, TV doctor Ranj Singh, comedian Joe Wilkinson and Woody Cook, son of BBC presenter Zoe Ball and DJ Fatboy Slim, will also feature.

The series will see the celebrities paired with an accomplished chef who will mentor them towards becoming restaurant-standard cooks.

Pros taking part this year include chef and owner Ronnie Murray, who is partnered with Dame Kelly, and Jack Stein, chef director across his father Rick Stein’s restaurant group, who is paired with Higgins.

Michelin-starred French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli will lend a helping hand to Hegerty.

Emma Willis and Tom Allen will also return as hosts of the cooking series, which is scheduled to air in the summer.

Pride of Sport Awards 2019 – London
Dame Kelly Holmes (Lia Toby/PA)

Willis said: “Tom and I had so much fun last series and I’m looking forward to getting back into the kitchen.

“The pressure the celebs are under is real and once the competition starts heating up everybody wants to win, but I’m hoping there isn’t as much blood as last series.”

Allen said: “Last series was so exciting. Emma Willis and I have been polishing our frying pans in preparation – we have so much fun working together.

“The celebrities are being trained by some of the best chefs in the business and with the clock ticking it’s always tense to see if they’ll improve their cooking enough each week to measure up to the judges’ high standards.”

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “With the warmth of Emma and the wit of Tom I’m excited to see what culinary delights this year’s cooking novices bring to the table.”

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, DJ and I’m A Celebrity star Naughty Boy and TV presenter and Strictly star AJ Odudu were among the celebrities featured in the first series, with McFly star Harry Judd crowned the winner.

The series is a partnership between Marks & Spencer, ITV and independent production company South Shore.

