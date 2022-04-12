Joss Stone announces she is pregnant after suffering miscarriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Joss Stone announces she is pregnant after suffering miscarriage

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 12.19pm
Joss Stone has revealed she is pregnant (Tabatha Fireman/PA)
Joss Stone has revealed she is pregnant (Tabatha Fireman/PA)

Joss Stone has announced she is pregnant after suffering a miscarriage last year.

The Devon-raised soul singer, 35, shared an emotional eight-minute video on social media revealing she is expecting again.

Stone became tearful as she explained how she had lost a baby in October 2021 but added: “There are rainbows after storms.”

Stone already shares a 14-month-old daughter Violet with her boyfriend Cody DaLuz.

Recorded while sitting in her car, the Instagram video sees the chart-topping singer address the impact of both pregnancies.

She said: “I have a bit of an announcement to make which is kind of mixed. It’s beautiful and not at the same time. In one sense it’s completely beautiful but the story that comes first is not.

“I want to explain everything because I think it’s important as I’m going to have to move some of my gigs – and that means that we’re in it together.

“Last year, in October I lost a baby and it was really horrible because it was my baby and I know that a lot of women go through that.”

Stone said her doctor had told her to come back next spring for a check-up and that she told him she would see him “when the daffodils bloom”.

Her message then cut to a recent video she sent her doctor in which she shows him some blooming daffodils she has come across, before revealing she is pregnant again.

Holding up a positive pregnancy test, she exclaims: “You remember I said I would come and see you when the daffodils come out? Well, guess what?”

She later shared another video message detailing the live dates she is moving due to her pregnancy.

Stone recently recalled how she just “had a feeling” when she first met her boyfriend during a chance encounter at an airport in Belize.

She told Hello! magazine they met while she was on tour and he was working in private security.

Last year, she won The Masked Singer performing in disguise as Sausage, seeing off competition from Ne-Yo and Aston Merrygold.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier