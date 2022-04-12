Fans invited to pay tribute to Tom Parker at celebration of life service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fans invited to pay tribute to Tom Parker at celebration of life service

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 10.05pm
Tom Parker (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tom Parker (Joe Giddens/PA)

Fans of The Wanted star Tom Parker have been invited to pay their respects outside a private ceremony next week to celebrate the life of the late singer.

The singer died at the age of 33 last month surrounded by his family and bandmates – 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Parker’s wife Kelsey shared a statement on Instagram announcing that a private service was to be held on April 20 in Queensway, Petts Wood, in south-east London.

She added that it would be “beautiful” if those who wished to pay their respects would line the route as Parker’s family and friends head to the church and that they could watch the service outside on screens relaying the ceremony.

The statement said: “There will be private celebration of life on Wednesday 20th April.

“We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Woods from 10am.

“It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service.

“You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens.”

Kelsey Parker also created a GoFundMe page following her husband’s death to “keep Tom’s memory alive forever” via donations to charitable causes instead of sending flowers and cards.

The page exceeded its £5,000 target within the first 12 hours and so far has received more than £51,000 worth of donations.

The couple had been married since 2018 and welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year and their daughter, Aurelia Rose, was born in 2019.

Parker disclosed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Despite his diagnosis, in the weeks before his death he had performed on stage with his bandmates as part of their much-delayed reunion tour.

Parker’s fellow bandmates, Ed Sheeran, Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and Howard Donald of Take That were among the figures from the world of music who paid tribute to the singer after news of his death broke.

