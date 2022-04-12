Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby announces she is pregnant with first child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby announces she is pregnant with first child

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 10.41pm
Charlotte Crosby (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Charlotte Crosby (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has announced she is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

The reality TV star, 31, shared a video on her Instagram announcing the baby news which featured clips of her positive pregnancy test and ultrasound appointments which showed the baby’s heartbeat.

She also captured her family’s emotional reactions to being told the happy news, where her father can be seen saying: “I’ve never known her so happy, Jake.”

Crosby captioned the post: “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine Is here, it’s mine (and Jakes) and I couldn’t be happier to be sharing it with you all……I’m having a baby.”

Friends and famous faces offered the couple their congratulations including television personality Scarlett Moffatt who commented: “Congratulations beautiful”.

Fellow Geordie Shore star Kyle Christie also said: “Congratulations @charlottegshore best thing that will ever happen to ya. Buzzing for you and the family!” while The Only Way Is Essex’s Ferne McCann added: “Ahhhhhhh my darling wow congratulations what gorgeous gorgeous news”.

Crosby is best known for appearing in the MTV reality series Geordie Shore and winning the 12th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

She also fronted her own reality series, titled The Charlotte Show, which first aired in 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier