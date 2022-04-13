Biggest selling vinyl album of the year so far revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Biggest selling vinyl album of the year so far revealed

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 1.09pm Updated: April 13 2022, 1.33pm
Yard Act (Phoebe Fox/PA)
Yard Act (Phoebe Fox/PA)

Leeds post-punk band Yard Act have claimed the biggest selling vinyl album of the year so far.

Their debut record, The Overload, topped the Official Charts Company’s end of quarter vinyl chart with 11,000 copies sold since its release.

They had been narrowly beaten to the number one spot in the chart in January by the Years & Years album Night Call.

The Overload won plaudits from critics and punters for its tuneful take on post-punk and frontman James Smith’s witty observations on modern life.

They said in a statement: “It’s ace to have won music for at least one quarter of the year.

“Clearly it has made some form of connection with enough people for this to happen, which is the most important thing.

“We are incredibly grateful for that and will never forget that to all our team and the whole crew at Island records for believing in us, working so hard and chucking loads of money at it.

“Thank you. Now let’s go get this bread!”

Second place went to Tears For Fears with The Tipping Point, their first new album of original material in more 17 years, which also reached number two on the albums chart upon release.

In third place was experimental outfit Black Country, New Road with their eclectic second album Ants From Up There.

After Rumours by Fleetwood Mac in fourth, indie rockers the Wombats were in fifth with their album Fix Yourself, Not the World, which gave them their first UK number one.

The best-selling vinyl single of 2022 so far was Frank Turner’s A Wave Across The Bay.

The punk singer-songwriter said: “That is great news. I love vinyl, I’m very proud of the song.

“It’s a benefit single for the Tiny Changes charity, which was set up by the family of (Frightened Rabbit frontman) Scott Hutchison in the wake of his death, which is what the song is about.

“Thanks very much for picking up the single. I am very chuffed”

Hutchison died by suicide aged 36 in 2018 after suffering with mental health issues.

Second place went to Ghost’s Hunter’s Moon while third was claimed by Yard Act with the track Dark Days.

The Shakespears Sister ballad Stay charted at number four after originally spending eight weeks at number one on the singles chart in 1992.

Fifth place went to Aphelion by Scottish duo Arab Strap.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]