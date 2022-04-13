Feature-length documentary about the life of David Bowie slated for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Feature-length documentary about the life of David Bowie slated for 2023

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 11.13pm
Feature length documentary about the life of David Bowie slated for 2023 (Neon/PA)
Feature length documentary about the life of David Bowie slated for 2023 (Neon/PA)

A feature-length documentary about the life of David Bowie will arrive in 2023, it has been announced.

Titled Moonage Daydream after one of the singer’s most famous songs, it is the first film to be officially sanctioned by the Bowie estate.

The film will examine Bowie’s work and influence across multiple disciplines including music and film, but also dance, painting and live theatre, featuring never-before-seen footage and reconstructed live performances.

It will also be guided by narration of the artist, who died from cancer at age 69 in 2016, and feature 48 musical tracks, mixed from their original stems.

The production team includes Bowie’s long-time collaborator, friend and music producer Tony Visconti, Academy award-winning sound mixer Paul Massey and David Giammarco.

The sound design team includes John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone and VFX Producer Stefan Nadelman.

Glastonbury Festival Bowie
Titled Moonage Daydream after one of the singer’s most famous songs, it is the first film to be officially sanctioned by the Bowie estate (Toby Melville/PA)

Moonage Daydream will be directed and produced by Brett Morgen and distributed internationally by Universal Pictures.

Morgen was allowed unfiltered access to Bowie’s personal archives in 2017 by Bowie’s estate, including all master recordings.

While researching the film, Morgen unearthed hundreds of hours of never-before-seen 35mm and 16mm film and was able to assemble the performances from these original camera masters.

As a result, all of the performances presented in the film will be appearing onscreen for the first time.

Moonage Daydream references Bowie’s hit song from the influential 1972 album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars

The album introduced the world to his groundbreaking stage persona, Ziggy Stardust.

