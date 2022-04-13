Frontline medical workers win competition to develop Casualty storylines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Frontline medical workers win competition to develop Casualty storylines

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 12.03am
The winners of the BBC competition with actress Elinor Lawless who plays Stevie Nash in Casualty (Alistair Heap/PA)
Three frontline medical workers who won a writing contest are joining the Casualty team where they will work on shadow scripts and help develop future storylines, the BBC has announced.

The trio – Samantha Bacchus and couple and writing duo Laura and Chris Griffiths – were the winners of the BBC Writersroom and BBC Studios contest held as part of the 35th anniversary celebrations of the long-running medical drama.

The competition was launched in September last year and was the first held for the series in some 20 years, according to the BBC.

It called for anyone with frontline medical experience to apply and applicants were asked to write and submit part of a Casualty episode based on a brief about the show’s clinical lead Dylan Keogh, played by William Beck, having the “day from hell in the ED”.

The winners will join the show’s shadow script team, giving them the opportunity to work on trial scripts for the drama, which has been running since 1986.

Based on their work on the shadow scripts, for which they will be paid, the BBC have said there is the potential for more writing opportunities with the show at a later date.

Samantha Bacchus said: “I am utterly thrilled to have this opportunity to work with the Casualty team to develop an episode – I have been a huge fan since the series began and it inspired my decision to enter nursing.”

She was a frontline medical worker for over 15 years and worked within maternity and A&E, and on respiratory wards, before moving to the prison service as an offending behaviour programme facilitator. She is now a full time novelist.

Laura and Chris Griffiths added: “We’re delighted to have this opportunity to work with the Casualty team. Their enthusiasm for highlighting the challenges the NHS and its staff face daily is fantastic, and we really look forward to contributing our own voices and perspectives.”

Laura, who is currently a district nurse, has worked for the NHS for more than 33 years.

Chris began his career as a paramedic before retraining as an anaesthetic practitioner and has more recently worked within the resuscitation team, attending traumas and training doctors and nurses in CPR.

The BBC Studios script producer at Casualty, Sarah Beeson, said: “We were hugely impressed by the standard of all the applications, but Samantha, Chris and Laura really stood out to us with their authentic creative ambition and clear passion for Casualty.

“We are extremely excited to now be working with them on their shadow scripts, and look forward to developing them as future Casualty writers while learning from their fascinating true life experiences.”

