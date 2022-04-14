Eurovision launches TikTok partnership for 2022 event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Eurovision launches TikTok partnership for 2022 event

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 1.19pm
TikTok is the official entertainment partner of Eurovision (Peter Byrne/PA)
TikTok is the official entertainment partner of Eurovision (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Eurovision Song Contest has announced TikTok as its official entertainment partner ahead of its 66th competition in May.

The social media platform will feature special programming, music playlists and behind the scenes content throughout the week-long event in Turin, Italy.

Both the semi-final shows and the grand final will be streamed on the Eurovision account in a new vertical format, combining the official broadcast with backstage clips.

TikTok users will also have access to backstage content from all the participating international performers’ first rehearsals.

Playlists featuring the entrants will feature on TikTok’s Sound Pages, which users can use to create and share their own videos.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the contest, said TikTok would celebrate “the music, the artists, the countries, the history and the event itself”.

Since last year, there have been more than 1.4 billion video views on the hashtag #Eurovision2021, and a total of 3.7 billion views of #Eurovision videos.

Rich Waterworth, EU general manager for TikTok, said: “We’re excited to bring the magic and music of Eurovision to our community this year.

“TikTok is the home of entertainment and creativity and I know our creators and users across Europe and beyond will embrace this much-loved celebration of music and culture.

“We’ll be bringing fans exclusive content, taking them behind the scenes and placing them at the heart of the show itself.

“We can’t wait to see how our community will be inspired by Eurovision this year.”

Martin Osterdahl, executive supervisor of Eurovision for the EBU, said: “We’re delighted to be making TikTok the official entertainment partner of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, working closely to create even more exclusive and engaging content.

“The TikTok community really embraced the Eurovision Song Contest last year and now we’re looking forward to giving them unprecedented access to the world’s largest live music event and inspiring a whole new generation of fans.”

The Eurovision grand final will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from 8pm on May 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier