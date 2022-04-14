Sacklers pledge to ‘work constructively’ with institutions wanting to cut ties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sacklers pledge to ‘work constructively’ with institutions wanting to cut ties

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 2.57pm
The National Portrait Gallery has cut links with the Sackler family (PA)
The Sackler family has said it wants to “work constructively” with any institution that wishes to “reassess its naming obligations” to them.

The family name has become synonymous with huge charitable donations to galleries and museums across the UK.

But a number of institutions have ended their relationships in recent years over the Sacklers’ association with the US opioid crisis.

The British Museum (Zak Hussein/PA)

The National Portrait Gallery, Tate galleries, Roundhouse and British Museum are among the venues that have cut ties or turned down donations from the family or its associated trusts in recent years.

Controversy has followed the Sacklers over their links to Purdue Pharma, which produces OxyContin, a painkiller that has been at the heart of multiple lawsuits relating to the US opioid crisis.

A statement from the family member trustees of the Mortimer and Theresa Sackler Foundation, and The Sackler Trust, said: “We want to help ensure that the institutions we have supported over the years can pursue their missions without distraction or unwarranted pressure.

“Their continued success matters greatly to us.

“With that interest in mind, and consistent with our approach in the United States, we will work constructively with any institution that wishes to reassess its naming obligations to our family.”

In 2019, Camden music venue Roundhouse turned down a £1 million donation from the Sackler Trust over concerns for “young people”.

And in late 2021 Tate confirmed it was removing all references to the Sacklers from its London galleries.

March 2022 saw the chairman of the British Museum, former chancellor George Osborne, announce it was removing the name from “galleries, rooms and endowments they supported”.

An international response has also seen venues such as The Louvre museum in Paris and New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art cut ties with the family.

