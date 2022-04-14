Netflix announces new cast members for The Witcher season three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Netflix announces new cast members for The Witcher season three

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 4.11pm
Freya Allan, Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra of The Witcher (Ian West/PA)
Freya Allan, Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra of The Witcher (Ian West/PA)

Fleabag star Hugh Skinner and Meng’er Zhang from Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings have joined the cast of The Witcher season three.

The Netflix fantasy series has also added Robbie Amell, star of Amazon Prime series Upload, and Bloods actress Christelle Elwin for the upcoming episodes.

Skinner will star as Prince Radovid, a royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir who finds himself on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence.

Hugh Skinner (Netflix/PA)

Meanwhile, Zhang will play Milva, a human huntress with excellent archery skills adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest.

Amell will appear as Gallatin, who leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael people fighting on behalf of the ancient Nilfgaard empire.

And finally, Elwin plays Mistle, a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich but mainly keep the spoils for themselves.

Meng’er Zhang (Netflix/PA)

The series will see Superman actor Henry Cavill reprise his leading role as Geralt of Rivia, a travelling monster hunter for hire.

Cavill will also star alongside Anya Chalotra, who is returning as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra.

According to Netflix, the series will see Geralt take Ciri into hiding, “determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it”.

Robbie Amell (Netflix/PA)

Yennefer will lead them to the fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s powers.

However, they will instead arrive in “a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery”.

The show first aired in December 2019 and is based on the books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

Christelle Elwin (Netflix/PA)

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as the series’ showrunner while Tomek Baginski, Jason F Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jaroslaw Sawko will be executive producers.

