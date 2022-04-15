Brian May hints at performance for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Brian May hints at performance for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 1.17pm
Queen guitarist Brian May (Robert Perry/PA)
Queen guitarist Brian May (Robert Perry/PA)

Brian May has hinted that he may perform as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June to commemorate Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

The 74-year-old guitarist of the rock band Queen previously took to the roof of Buckingham Palace during the 2002 Golden Jubilee to blast out a guitar solo of the National Anthem at a pop concert held within the palace grounds.

Singer George Ezra was the first act to be revealed for this year’s Platinum Party At The Palace on June 4, which celebrates the monarch’s 70 years of service.

Platinum Jubilee – previous jubilees
Brian May performed on the roof of Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Golden Jubilee (Sean Dempsey/PA)

While on BBC Radio 2 on Friday morning, presenter Gary Davies asked the guitarist if we would see him take to the roof once again for the celebration.

May replied: “I don’t think I’m allowed to tell you this but I think something might happen.

“There is talk of something happening. What can I tell you?

“We may be there, Gary, we may actually be there. Of course, it’s hard to follow standing on the roof of Buckingham Palace but you never know it might be possible.”

Celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will centre on a festive four-day bank holiday weekend in June.

The royal extravaganza celebration will include a live pop concert at Buckingham Palace, a carnival pageant on the streets of London, Jubilee lunches, and the lighting of beacons across the world.

On the Saturday evening, the BBC Platinum Party At The Palace concert promises to feature some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars.

Graham Norton Show – London
 George Ezra has been announced as part of the star-studded line-up for the Platinum Party At The Palace (Matt Crossick/PA)

The pop concert will have three stages, 3D projections across the face of the palace and an in-person audience of 10,000.

Capital Breakfast presenter Roman Kemp previously announced that “rock royalty” would be in attendance, as well as “your favourite film stars, TV stars, all the musicians you could ever ask for”.

Kemp and BBC Radio presenter Clara Amfo will also be involved in the event.

The Queen celebrated the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on February 6 2022. She is the first British monarch to reach the milestone.

In 2002, as part of the event for the Queen’s 50th anniversary, Sir Paul McCartney led the cast of stars with The Beatles’ classic Hey Jude, and Dame Edna Everage bellowed out “The Jubilee Girl is here, possums”. 

In 2012 to mark the 60th anniversary, Gary Barlow organised celebrations that featured performances from Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue, Sir Tom Jones, Sir Paul McCartney and Ed Sheeran.

