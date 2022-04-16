Alison Brie: New series Roar is unlike anything I have worked on or seen before

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Alison Brie: New series Roar is unlike anything I have worked on or seen before

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 3.57am
Alison Brie says new series Roar is unlike anything she worked on or seen before (Ian West/PA)
Alison Brie says new anthological series Roar is unlike anything she has ever worked on or seen before.

The GLOW star said the show had allowed her to work across several different genres within her own singular episode.

Roar is an anthology series of eight stand-alone “darkly comic feminist fables”, with universal female struggles portrayed through extraordinary scenarios.

In the series, based on the book by Cecelia Ahern, women eat photographs, date ducks and live on shelves like trophies.

The all-star cast includes Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever.

“Tonally this show is unlike anything that I’ve worked on before or seen, really,” Brie said, speaking during an Apple TV press conference.

“Because of the anthology nature of the show it gets to go to a lot of different places which is really cool.

“Even within each episode… I felt like I got to work in a couple of different genres even within my one episode and really get to show a range of emotion and feeling… and work with comedy and drama and horror and all these different elements with a deeper meaning still at play.”

Brie stars in an episode titled The Woman Who Solved Her Own Murder, which offers a comic twist on the male detective genre as it is told through the eyes of the female murder victim.

Series writer Liz Flahive said everyone on the production team was “so game” to try new things when producing the show, including feeding fake photographs to Nicole Kidman for an episode.

“(The photos) were made of marzipan and rice paper,” she said.

“The rice paper was better, but it made a crunching sound that we had to take out in post.

“She had to shove so many in her mouth.

“It was one of those things when she was doing it and we had printed the photos on the rice paper then the dye started to bleed onto her tongue, so we had to stop and wipe it off.

“There were all these things, but we’d never done this before.

“When have you ever printed a photograph on rice paper and asked an award-winning actress to continue to shove them into her mouth before?

“Everyone was so game.”

Roar is available for streaming on Apple TV.

