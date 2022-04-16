Amanda Holden gets a fright from ‘invisible act’ in Britain’s Got Talent teaser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Amanda Holden gets a fright from ‘invisible act’ in Britain’s Got Talent teaser

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 8.15pm
Amanda Holden (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Amanda Holden (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Amanda Holden gets a fright during a Britain’s Got Talent audition as she gets roped into assisting an “invisible act” perform their illusions.

In a teaser clip ahead of Saturday’s show, the judge is ordered on stage to sit in an armchair by the act, called The Phantom, as she exclaims “It’s always me”.

After being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ITV talent show will return to screens this weekend with a double bill on Saturday and Sunday, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

As Holden takes a seat, a side table with a box and a red balloon wheels towards her.

The voice says: “Amanda, please hold the balloon by the stick. Balloons are the first thing we all learn to lose.

“Like the child that lost this balloon earlier today. They thought it was a gust of wind, it wasn’t, it was me. I stole it to teach as a lesson in loss.”

Holden appears disturbed at the sinister comments as fellow judge Alesha Dixon looks on apprehensively, just before the balloon appears to burst of its own accord.

The invisible act adds: “You might think it was rather mean to burst a balloon like that, but losing things is an important part of life. I’ll show you what I mean.”

They then direct Holden to the box on the table, which they say is the theatre’s lost property box.

She is asked to take one item out of the box and place it under a cloth, as they add: “Being invisible means I can’t have material possession of my own.”

The rest of the audition airs tonight as Britain’s Got Talent launches, and continues on Sunday at 7.35pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Holden is joined by the rest of the judges – Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Dixon – as the ITV talent show returns.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier