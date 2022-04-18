Composer Sir Harrison Birtwistle has died aged 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Composer Sir Harrison Birtwistle has died aged 87

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 6.55pm Updated: April 18 2022, 7.17pm
Sir Harrison Birtwistle (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Harrison Birtwistle (Yui Mok/PA)

Composer Sir Harrison Birtwistle has died at age 87, his publisher has confirmed.

Among his many compositions, he is best known for The Triumph Of Time and his operas including The Mask Of Orpheus, Gawain and The Minotaur.

A statement posted on his publisher’s website said: “Boosey & Hawkes and Rayfield Allied announce with deep sadness the death of Sir Harrison Birtwistle CH on 18 April 2022 at his home in Mere, UK, at the age of 87.”

Sir Harrison was born in Accrington, Lancashire, in 1934 and studied clarinet and composition at the Royal Manchester College of Music.

In 1960, he sold his clarinets to devote his efforts to composition and travelled to Princeton University in the US as a Harkness Fellow where he completed the opera Punch And Judy.

This work, together with Verses For Ensembles and The Triumph Of Time, established Sir Harrison as a leading voice in British music.

The music of Sir Harrison has attracted international conductors and been featured in major festivals and concert series in Europe, the USA and Japan.

In 1975, he became musical director of the newly established Royal National Theatre in London, a post he held until 1983.

Sir Harrison Birtwistle death
Sir Harrison Birtwistle was made a Companion of Honour in 2001  (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Sir Harrison received many honours during his lifetime including a knighthood in 1988 and he was made Companion of Honour in 2001.

Leading musical institutions paid tribute to the composer including the Royal Philharmonic Society who said his “music shook the earth”.

It wrote on Twitter: “We pay tribute to a true musical colossus, the great Harrison Birtwistle, who has sadly died.

“A remarkable five-time RPS Award winner, his music shook the earth. There was force and potency in every note he wrote. We will listen in awe to his works for decades to come.”

The London Symphony Orchestra also paid their respects, saying: “Sad news to hear today that one of the greatest British composers, Harrison Birtwistle, has died.

“Our thoughts to his family and friends, and all his musical family too.”

