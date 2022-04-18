Chinese pianist Lang Lang to donate hundreds of keyboards to London schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Chinese pianist Lang Lang to donate hundreds of keyboards to London schools

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 11.45pm
Chinese pianist Lang Lang to donate hundreds of keyboards to London schools (David Parry/PA)
Chinese pianist Lang Lang has announced he will donate hundreds of keyboards to British schools to help bring music to children in disadvantaged communities.

The musician, 39, who is one of the most famous solo pianists in the world, said he has been “shocked” by how limited access to music lessons can be in the UK.

Lang Lang has announced that his International Music Foundation will set up special piano tuition centres, known as “piano labs” in London state schools, The Times reported.

The project is modelled on his programme Keys of Inspiration, which has enjoyed success in China and the US.

Lang Lang has been ‘shocked’ by how limited access to music lessons can be in the UK (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Foundation says the programmes have given nearly 200,000 children access to keyboards.

As well as the instruments, schools will receive teacher training and extra grants as well as a special curriculum designed by Lang Lang and the Conservatory of Music in Toronto, according to The Times.

“I was so surprised by how music classes are never a guarantee,” he told the publication.

“The schools and teachers are incredible, and are so dedicated to providing their students with everything they can.

“But it shocked me how access to music education can be so limited.”

The first school to benefit from the donations are Winns Primary School in Waltham Forest, north London, which will receive 30 keyboards.

