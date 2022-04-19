Ex-EastEnders star admits common assault and racially aggravated harassment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ex-EastEnders star admits common assault and racially aggravated harassment

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 12.51pm Updated: April 19 2022, 2.29pm
Former EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis has admitted racially aggravated harassment and common assault following an incident in Essex (PA)
A former EastEnders actress has admitted racially aggravated harassment and common assault following an incident in Essex.

Katie Jarvis, who played Hayley Slater in the BBC soap from 2018 to 2019, had previously denied the two offences, which are said to have happened in Southend-on-Sea on July 31 2020.

The 30-year-old, of Rainham, east London, changed her pleas to guilty at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday, which was due to be the first day of her trial.

The racially aggravated harassment was against Michelle Antonio and others, while the common assault was of pub worker Toby Groom.

Judge Samantha Leigh bailed Jarvis to return to the court on Wednesday to be sentenced.

Jarvis made her debut in the Bafta-winning film Fish Tank in 2009 opposite Michael Fassbender and won a British Independent Film Award for best newcomer.

In 2019, she was reported to be working as a security guard for variety retailer B&M in Romford in east London.

She said at the time: “Over the years I’ve had so many different jobs in between, not just a security guard.

“When I was 17 and I got found for Fish Tank I was doing the doughnuts with my uncle at the time at festivals, and things like that.

“I’ve been a waitress, I’ve worked in a credit card company, I’ve done admin, I’ve done all types of things.”

The actress had also been charged with two counts of assault by beating, which she denied.

No evidence about these was put before the court, and Jarvis is due to be sentenced only for the two counts she admitted.

