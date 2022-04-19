Ben Fogle ‘genuinely worried’ about the impact of his new show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ben Fogle ‘genuinely worried’ about the impact of his new show

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 2.39pm
Ben Fogle has shared his concerns after filming a new TV show in Slab City in America (Ian West/PA)
Ben Fogle has shared his concerns after filming a new TV show in Slab City in America (Ian West/PA)

Broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle has said he hopes his latest TV venture will not “damage the fragility” of the location where filming took place.

As part of Ben Fogle & The Lost City, he spent 10 days in the off-the-grid community, meeting the individuals who have chosen to live at Slab City, an isolated commune in the Californian desert.

The 48-year-old spoke of his concerns that drawing attention to the community may result in an influx of tourists and interference from local authorities.

“I do genuinely worry that this show might put too much of a spotlight on it,” he told the PA news agency.

“If you highlight somewhere extraordinary, it does have the potential to damage it, by suddenly enlightening millions and millions of people… I think people will be quite bowled over by it, I was.”

Many of Slab City’s residents retreated to the community in the Sonoran Desert after finding themselves marginalised from society.

Fogle said most viewers and tourists would find a “wretched place” if they were to visit.

He added: “What I would say to try and put people off is that the reason it was so extraordinary was because I actually immersed myself.

“I was with people, I was living there, I was part of it.

“And I don’t think as a tourist driving through that you would necessarily see that. I think you’d actually see quite a wretched place.”

Fogle added that this is not the first time he has been worried after filming a show in a remote location.

He said: “There are places where I’ve been on shows, like the Chernobyl documentary, where I think it was probably only Covid that prevented a massive spike in people going to have a look around, because people were truly blown away by Pripyat and this whole extraordinary place.

“And the same goes for Slab City. And I hope that I haven’t and won’t damage the fragility of that place by making the show.”

Fogle told PA that his interest in alternative ways of living came from struggling with sports and academia at school which meant he did not feel like a “conformist”.

He said: “I’ve always been a little bit alternative. A lot of people may laugh and go, ‘What do you mean? How can you be alternative? You wear chinos and a shirt and you’ve got short back and sides’.

“But it’s more alternative just in that I’ve always been curious about other people, and how they live their lives.”

Castaway Benjamin Fogle
Fogle found fame on BBC show Castaway in 2000 (Ben Curtis/PA)

Fogle said Slab City’s residents are almost entirely cut off from events occurring in the rest of the world, which they refer to as “Babylon”.

“There were people who were oblivious to Covid, there were people who just didn’t care about Covid,” he said.

“I didn’t meet anyone who was worried or anxious about Covid. I think they’re more worried about having a roof over their head, having enough food, not being burnt out, making something of their lives.

“So I think when you’re in somewhere like Slab City, the outside world, outside news, you don’t need to add that as an extra burden to what is already a pressure on your life, and make no mistakes, there are huge pressures still living in Slab City.

“It is not the utopia that I kind of wanted it to be, but it does give people hope in a world, namely Babylon, where we just don’t tolerate homelessness, we don’t tolerate drug addiction and we’re not very good at working with or accepting people with quite severe mental health problems.”

Slab City derives its names from the concrete slabs that remained after a Second World War training camp was destroyed.

Ben Fogle & The Lost City will air on Channel 5 on April 21 at 9pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier