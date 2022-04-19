Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 12.09am
Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii (Hawaii Police Department/AP)
Actor Ezra Miller has been arrested in Hawaii for the second time in recent weeks.

The Flash star, 29, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday for second-degree assault following an incident which allegedly left a 26 year-old woman with a cut to her forehead.

According to the Hawaii Police Department (HPD), Miller had become “irate” and had reportedly thrown a chair which struck the woman.

Officers arrived shortly after 1am (12pm London) to a private residence in Pahoa, on Hawaii’s Big Island, following reports that an assault had taken place.

“Shortly after 1am on Tuesday April 19 2022, a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont was arrested for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pahoa,” a report from the HPD said.

The actor also stars in the latest installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, The Secrets Of Dumbledore (Evan Agostini/AP)

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.

“The female victim refused treatment for her injury.”

The actor, who identifies as they/them, was arrested at 1.30am on Tuesday morning after being located on a road during a traffic stop.

They were subsequently released pending further investigation.

The HPD said the investigation remained active.

It comes after Miller was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar last month.

Police said the actor grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts, after allegedly becoming aggravated by a rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad Shallow from the film A Star Is Born.

Last week the couple dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against Miller, though their lawyer declined to comment on the reason.

The actor also stars in the latest installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, The Secrets Of Dumbledore.

