Kid Cudi tells fans Kanye West is ‘not my friend’ ahead of final collaboration

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 3.53pm
Kid Cudi performs at the Kids Choice Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Kid Cudi has told fans he is “not cool” with rapper Kanye West, despite them appearing on a new song together.

The Grammy award-winning artist, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, used social media on Tuesday to air his opinion on West, 44, following their public falling-out last year.

The 38-year-old rapper will feature alongside West on Pusha T’s new album with a track named Rock N Roll, but said the song will be their last collaboration together.

In a tweet to his 2.8 million followers, he wrote: “Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got (with) Pusha.

“I did this song a year ago when I was still cool (with) Kanye. I am not cool (with) that man.

“He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz that’s my guy.

“This is the last song u will hear me on (with) Kanye – Scott”

Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Ian West/PA)

The ongoing feud between the rappers began last year after Cudi was dropped from West’s then-unreleased Donda 2 album due to his friendship with the Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Davidson, 28, is currently dating reality star Kim Kardashian, 41, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage.

Kardashian and West have four children: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

The split has not been amicable and West has made a string of online attacks on Davidson, leading to his Instagram being temporarily locked.

