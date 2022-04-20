Jubilee anthem marking the Queen’s 70-year reign is launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Jubilee anthem marking the Queen’s 70-year reign is launched

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 9.21pm
(PA)
(PA)

Opera singer Lesley Garrett has helped to launch a new Jubilee anthem composed in honour of the Queen as a “thank your” for her 70-year reign.

The two-part composition features the renowned soprano and West End baritone star Rodney Earl Clarke, along with the London Community Gospel Choir.

Garrett said: “I think in a way we’re representing the country and the Commonwealth and hopefully expressing what everyone feels about the Queen, and saying thank you to her for the great service she’s given for all these many decades.

Rodney Earl Clarke (L-R) Lesley Garrett, Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills, Olga Thomas (front left), Anton Van Der Mere (front right)
(British Monarchists Society/PA)

“Whatever you think about royalty in general, the fact that this woman has worked for this country for 70 years – I mean she’s still continuing to do so albeit somewhat slimmed down – I just think that has to be honoured and celebrated, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The first track, The Four British Nations, by composer Olga Thomas, is an Elgar-inspired creation featuring state trumpets, and chants and shouts of “Vivat”, “Regina”, and “Elizabetha”.

The second is titled We Thank You From Our Hearts and heralds the monarch as the “mother of this nation”.

It features sounds from around the world including Caribbean steel drums and the didgeridoo of Australia, as well as Hindi, Maori, and Swahili chants referencing the Queen.

The Jubilee anthem
The new Jubilee anthem – EIIR: The Platinum Record (British Monarchists Society/PA)

It was composed by Anton van der Mere, who also wrote the lyrics with the founder of the British Monarchists Society, Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills.

The anthem, which was commissioned by the society as part of its year-long celebration of the Jubilee, will be available on all digital download and streaming platforms from Thursday – the Queen’s 96th birthday.

Garrett added: “Music is a time honoured way to express feeling, to express love or a great passion or a great thanks, and whenever you want to celebrate something that has an enormous national and international resonance, you have to have an extraordinary piece of music to do that.

“Enormous events need enormous music, and there is no bigger event in our society or community at the moment then the celebration of the Queen’s amazing Platinum Jubilee.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier