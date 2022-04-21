First Dates’ Merlin Griffiths thanks NHS for ‘saving my life’ after tumour op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
First Dates’ Merlin Griffiths thanks NHS for ‘saving my life’ after tumour op

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 10.01am
Merlin Griffiths, the barman on hit Channel 4 show First Dates, has thanked the NHS for ‘literally saving my life’ following surgery to remove a tumour (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Merlin Griffiths, the barman on hit Channel 4 show First Dates, has thanked the NHS for ‘literally saving my life’ following surgery to remove a tumour (Lewis Whyld/PA)

First Dates barman Merlin Griffiths has thanked the NHS for “literally saving my life” following surgery to remove a tumour.

The 46-year-old Channel 4 star announced in September that he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Griffiths rose to fame as the bartender who chats to the daters while they wait at the bar for their match in Channel 4’s hit show.

Last week he began updating fans on his cancer treatment in a series of posts on social media, including photographs from hospital before and after his surgery.

He shared a selfie from hospital, wearing a mask before his operation, with the caption “Ready as I’ll ever be. Tumour removal time.”

First Dates co-stars and friends were quick to wish him luck in the comments, with waitress and actress CiCi Coleman sending a number of heart emojis.

Griffiths later shared another selfie post-surgery, lying in a bed wearing a hospital gown, and wrote: “2am. Tubes outta everywhere. Aches and pains. But no tumour!”

