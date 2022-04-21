James Argent says he could feel presence of Tom Parker at star’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
James Argent says he could feel presence of Tom Parker at star’s funeral

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 11.55am
Max George (left) and Jay McGuiness (centre) of The Wanted carry the coffin at the funeral of their bandmate Tom Parker (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
James ‘Arg’ Argent said he could feel the “presence” of The Wanted star Tom Parker at his funeral.

The reality star was a guest at the private ceremony at St Francis of Assisi church in Petts Wood, south-east London, on Wednesday morning.

The singer died last month aged 33, surrounded by his family and bandmates, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Argent was joined by Parker’s family and close friends, including One Direction star Liam Payne and Parker’s bandmates Jay McGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes, who served as pallbearers.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It was extremely sad at times. It was tough for everyone. However, there were really special, beautiful moments throughout the day and it really felt like Tom’s presence was there.

“It couldn’t have gone any better. The sun was shining.”

Argent said he got the blessing of Parker’s widow Kelsey before appearing on the breakfast show, saying: “I checked with Kelsey and she was really keen on me coming on. She didn’t want me to just talk about me and Tom’s friendship, just the fact of how much of an incredible person he was.”

Parker’s coffin was carried into the church as Champagne Supernova by Oasis played to fans gathered outside around three big screens that livestreamed the service.

Tom Parker funeral
The order of service for the funeral of The Wanted star Tom Parker (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

During the funeral, a pre-recorded message from Kelsey shared some of her anecdotes, including on how the pair first met at a nightclub before Parker shot to fame.

