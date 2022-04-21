Dame Helen Mirren and Tom Cruise to lead cast in Platinum Jubilee broadcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dame Helen Mirren and Tom Cruise to lead cast in Platinum Jubilee broadcast

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 12.21pm
The event is part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations (PA)
Dame Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise and Damian Lewis will lead an all-star cast in a television broadcast to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The theatrical arena event, which will be broadcast live on ITV from the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 15, will feature 1,300 performers and 500 horses.

It will be made up of four acts, each overseen by a different event host – Cruise, Lewis, Adjoa Andoh and Alan Titchmarsh – and will look back through history from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II
The Queen is this year celebrating 70 years of service (Steve Parsons/PA)

Dame Helen will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth I, while a cast of Queen’s Players will be introduced by a character called The Herald played by Omid Djalili.

The Herald will whisk viewers through time, linking the acts together and narrating and anchoring the stories.

Each act will reflect on key moments in history, including Elizabeth I’s Tilbury Speech and James I and the Gunpowder Plot.

Helen Mirren
Dame Helen Mirren is one of a number of stars taking part in the event (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Commonwealth will also be celebrated, as well as the four nations of the United Kingdom, and there will be a number of military and equestrian displays from around the world including Azerbaijan, India, Oman, France, Norway, Switzerland, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Music will be provided by a 75-piece orchestra, with special performances from Keala Settle, Gregory Porter and Katherine Jenkins.

Other guests will include Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant and Dec, Dame Joan Collins and Sir David Jason.

Windsor Castle
The live broadcast will take place from Windsor Castle on May 15 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Katie Rawcliffe, head of ITV entertainment commissioning, said: “We’re thrilled to be broadcasting the first televised event for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee here on ITV.

“To mark this momentous occasion, we’ll be bringing the nation a celebratory, star-studded show, complete with show-stopping performances and an epic journey through history, told by some of the most well-renowned and respected names in film and television.”

