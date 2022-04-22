Unseen Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone galley sheets up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Unseen Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone galley sheets up for auction

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 12.47pm Updated: April 22 2022, 2.33pm
The only known surviving set of galley sheets for JK Rowling’s Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone is expected to sell for up to £30,000 at auction.

The never-before-seen uncorrected sheets are a version of the book that was sent before final proofreading and consists of 224 numbered pages on 109 sheets.

The copy was sent from Rosamund Walker, the marketing manager of Bloomsbury Children’s Books, to Fiona Waters, the children’s book reviewer, in February 1997.

In an accompanying letter, Walker wrote: “Dear Fiona, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by Joanne Rowling.

“I have enclosed a manuscript for your interest as promised… I would really appreciate if you would let me know your comments for pre-publication quotes.”

A month later, Waters replied: “I just loved this book. There is something about Harry Potter that reminds me of Charlie Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Galley proofs for JK Rowling’s Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone (Chiswick Auctions/PA)

Waters’ quote was used as a review on the back of the first edition of the book that was printed.

Clive Moss, head of Chiswick Auctions books, manuscript and works on paper, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer such a fascinating insight into what was to become an iconic work in the history of literature.

“This copy is not mentioned in the definitive bibliography by Philip W Errington, which records all of the activity of the works of JK Rowling.

Complete set of first edition Harry Potter titles up for auction (Chiswick Auctions/PA)

“Therefore, these are the only known surviving set of galley sheets that have been seen, or offered for sale on the open market.”

The Fine Books and Works on Paper sale on April 28 will also feature a set of first editions of all seven UK Harry Potter books, signed by Rowling’s assistant Fiddy Henderson – and is estimated to sell for up to £28,000.

Similarly, a complete set of first edition James Bond novels by Ian Fleming is expected to fetch up to £60,000 at auction.

Set of first edition Ian Fleming’s James Bond books (Chiswick Auctions/PA)

Moss added: “This sale is a fantastic opportunity to attain some of the most iconic works in first edition.

“These rare works celebrate literature and demonstrate the current strength of the market for first editions, as well as literary works, in good condition and with excellent provenance.”

