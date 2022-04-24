EastEnders works with survivors’ charities on male sexual assault storyline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
EastEnders works with survivors’ charities on male sexual assault storyline

By Press Association
April 24 2022, 11.25am
EastEnders works with SurvivorsUK on male sexual assault storyline (BBC/PA)
EastEnders works with SurvivorsUK on male sexual assault storyline (BBC/PA)

EastEnders has revealed it is working alongside charity SurvivorsUK on a storyline involving male sexual assault airing next month.

Ben Mitchell, played by Max Bowden, will be at the centre of a new storyline after his character is raped by Lewis Butler, played by Aidan O’Callaghan.

Barman Lewis has befriended Ben in recent weeks, who is enduring a crisis of identity, before he becomes a victim of sexual assault.

Inside Soap Awards 2019 – London
Max Bowden arriving for the Inside Soap Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Bowden, who plays the son of infamous Phil Mitchell, has said he is “honoured” to be able to tell “such an important story”.

He said: “Alongside some wonderful charities, and some very inspirational survivors of male sexual assault in the UK, I think we’ve been able to really strive to tell the most truthful account we can, and I hope we can raise awareness and understanding on a topic that is rarely covered.”

Kate Oates, head of continuing drama at BBC Studios, added: “Ben has endured a traumatic time after witnessing a homophobic attack on Callum that brought back painful memories of losing Paul.

“As a result, Ben lost his way in life, which is when he found Lewis. Ben finds Lewis attractive and thinks of him as a someone who can understand him in a way Callum does not, but that trust is abused when Lewis crosses a line and rapes Ben.

“Through this story, we hope to explore issues of consent, sexual identity, masculinity and sexual assault, focussing on how this fateful night impacts Ben and those who love him over the coming months.”

EastEnders
Eastenders cast members Tony Clay who plays Callum Highway, and Max Bowden who plays Ben Mitchell (Kieron McCarron/PA)

The BBC One soap opera said they have worked “closely” with charities including SurvivorsUK, Survivors Manchester and the Male Survivors Partnership (MSP) on the storyline.

Marta Almeida, services manager for SurvivorsUK, said: “Almost all of us will know a man who has been sexually assaulted at some point, but a huge number of male survivors still don’t feel there’s a space for them to come forward. 

“Storylines like this one are an amazing opportunity to explore the reality for so many men, families and communities up and down the UK.”

Duncan Craig OBE, chief executive of Survivors Manchester, said: “Men as victims of sexual assault, rape and abuse is one that is often minimised, ignored or forgotten and unless its spoken about we as a society won’t fully be able to tackle it.

“While there is always some criticism at soap, drama or any kind of entertainment telling a story such as this, I am 100% confident that these cultural references have a direct impact on creating change within society but more importantly to me as a survivor, a direct impact on individual survivors themselves.

“I often think if I only had seen something on TV when I was going through my experience of sexual violence that showed it happens to men too, maybe I wouldn’t have stayed silent so long and caused so much damage to myself.”

