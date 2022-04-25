Rare Faberge egg to go on show at Surrey National Trust house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Rare Faberge egg to go on show at Surrey National Trust house

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 4.39pm
(National Trust Images_David Brunetti photography)
(National Trust Images_David Brunetti photography)

An ornamental egg made by one of the world’s most renowned jewellers has gone on display at a National Trust house.

The exhibition at Polesden Lacey, Surrey – the former country retreat of society hostess and collector Margaret Greville, will unveil more than 100 objects – some going on display for the first time.

Among the five pieces designed by Peter Carl Faberge is a Faberge egg, which features a rose-cut diamond clasp fashioned in the shape of a snowflake.

Mrs Greville by Emile-Auguste Carolus-Duran (National Trust)

The St Petersburg-born jeweller is famous for creating 50 eggs for the Russian Imperial family – along with a number of private clients – from 1885 until Tsar Nicholas II was forced to abdicate in 1917.

One of the eggs was estimated to have been auctioned off for up to £20 million in 2014.

Research for the exhibition revealed that Faberge, who set up a shop in London in 1903, was also responsible for a jasper study of an owl housed at Polesden Lacey.

The Trust’s Faberge expert, John Benjamin, said the collection provided a “lightning conductor to an era now long gone, when discerning customers such as Mrs Greville had ample means and opportunity to acquire beautiful objets de fantaisie”.

Objects with royal links will also be on display ahead of the Platinum Jubilee this year, including a snuff box presented to Mrs Greville by Edward VII and a ruby and diamond brooch worn to his coronation.

The former monarch was guest of honour at Mrs Greville’s first house party in 1909 and reportedly said that her “gift for hospitality” amounted to a “positive genius”.

Jonathan Marsh, Polesden Lacey’s house manager, said: “Margaret Greville’s guests here included royalty, politicians, international heads of state and celebrities.

“Her collection of art and objects is a reflection of her prestige and prominence and we’re excited to be able to tell that story in this major exhibition.”

Ceramics on show include a pair of pottery horse heads from early Imperial China, dated from between the third and seventh centuries, and porcelain by Meissen.

The picture collection ranges from rare medieval works to masterpieces of the Dutch Golden Age, including a self-portrait by Frans van Mieris.

Other paintings on show include a portrait of a young Mary Queen of Scots by Henry Bone, the enamellist to George III, George IV and William IV.

